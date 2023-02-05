REA Signs 342 Funding Deals on Renewables with Local Firms





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) yesterday revealed that it had signed 342 grant agreements with local firms to provide renewable, off-grid electricity for far-flung areas across the country under the Nigeria Electrification Projects (NEP).

Likewise, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) had announced that the fire reported at the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Company has been put out.

The REA programme, which has so far provided electricity for an estimated 6.8 million Nigerians, is financed by a $350 million World Bank loan and a $200 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In his remarks at the agency’s board and management staff retreat in Abuja, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba said the government was determined to bridge the grid electricity gap through the deployment of off-grid solutions nationwide.

He said: “Renewable energy is…





