Restructuring: You’re a Pathological Liar, Saraki Tackles El-Rufai





*Don’t impose Tinubu on the North, Bafarawa tells Kaduna gov

Gboyega Akinsanmi

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and an ex-governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, have faulted the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on his claims that Saraki frustrated the restructuring plan of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and that the party and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have already won the 2023 elections.

El-Rufai had claimed that he and his party prepared a report on restructuring and engaged with the National Assembly leadership to amend the Constitution in 2018.

He had further claimed that Saraki, as the President of the Senate between 2015 and 2019, frustrated the restructuring plan.

In a separate interview on BBC Hausa, El-Rufai had accused the northern elders of working against a power shift to the South and described the elders as mere paperweights who cannot swing votes in anyone’s favour.

While insisting that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper