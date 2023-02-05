Reviving Savings Culture through Digital Banking





The rise in patronage for digital banking in Nigeria has opened a new vista of opportunities in the promotion of the culture of savings and personalised banking, reports Festus Akanbi

With the latest resolve of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to pursue its cashless policy with renewed vigour through a cocktail of directives that discourage cash withdrawals from banks, financial analysts said it is natural for attention to shift to digital banking platforms, which boast of better capacity for more efficient, customised, and exceptional services to business and private concerns in the new dispensation.

Although the current banking reforms took effect this year, the savings culture that digital banking promotes has existed in various societies since man’s inception.

As the wind of change continues to blow in the financial sector, experts believe the time has come for digital banks, which are products of the rapidly growing fintech sector, to take the lead in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper