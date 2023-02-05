S & P Rekindles Hope of Nigeria’s Economic Recovery, Revises Outlook





Kunle Aderinokun

Barely one week after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Nigeria’s ratings, S & P Global Ratings revised the country’s outlook to negative from stable but affirmed its ‘B-/B’ sovereign credit ratings.

However, the revision is a step before downgrading.

S & P, one of the world’s leading rating agencies, predicted that the nation’s economy would recover and exceed its pre-pandemic size in 2023, with the expectation that it would record an annual growth of about 3.1per cent over 2023 to 2026.

It, however, pointed out that growth in GDP per capita terms would remain low, partly reflecting the country’s high population growth.

S&P, which made these known in its latest report on Nigeria at the weekend, noted that the country’s fiscal and external imbalances were being exacerbated by “low crude oil production, high refined-petroleum subsidy costs, high debt service expenditure, and associated sizable fiscal deficits.”

“Limited and expensive access to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper