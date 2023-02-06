14 Political Parties Threaten to Boycott Polls If CBN Suspends Naira Redesign Policy 





*Alleged plans by top politicians to organise violent protests against CBN

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Conference of Nigerian Political Parties Chairmen and candidates for the 2023 Election slated for February 25, have rejected alleged plans by some people to force the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the ongoing Naira Redesign Policy.

The political parties’ chairmen and their candidates stated this in Abuja on Monday at a joint news conference addressed by their Spokesperson, Kenneth Udeze, who is also the Chairman of Action Alliance.

They threatened to pull out of the election if the apex bank was forced to succumb to pressure and blackmail and suspend the policy.

They claimed to be in possession of credible security reports which indicated that there is a plot to instigate violent disturbances to provoke civil unrest aimed at forcing the CBN to postpone the policy

Udeze said, ‘We hereby announce our resolution that at least 14 0f the 18 political parties…





