APC PCC: Aso Rock Cabal Wants Pliable Successor to Buhari





Atiku: Tinubu Has History of Appropriating Public Assets



Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Ugo Aliogo in Lagos and Daji Sani in Yola

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that Aso Rock cabal wanted a pliable candidate and not a strong willed and experienced member of the party to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, hence, the sabotage of the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

At the same time, the campaign council has described a recent presidential election poll results released by Nextier as a pretext to cause political crisis and riots in Nigeria after the February 25 presidential election.

But the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has also alleged that his main rival, Tinubu, would acquire federal government properties across the country if he got the country’s top job later this month.

Tinubu had recently in Abeokuta alleged that the ongoing fuel…





Source: Thisday Newspaper