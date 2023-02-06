Buhari Presents Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, Seeks Mobilisation for His Victory





.Pledges full support for APC presidential candidate’s ambition

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday continued his nationwide campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a visit to Katsina Emirate Council where he asked the Emir and the Council to mobilise their people for the election of Tinubu during the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

The President, according to a release issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, pledged full support for Tinubu while calling on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman and Emirate Council to mobilise for the political leader.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Emir, President Buhari said “We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls,” he said.

The President used…





Source: Thisday Newspaper