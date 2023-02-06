‘Despite Challenges, Opportunities in Nigeria Are Immense’





The Head of Wealth Management, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and West Africa, Lanre Olajide, and the bank’s Chief Investment Officer for Africa and Middle East/E & Head of Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Strategy, Manpreet Gill, in this joint interview spoke about their bank’s economic outlook for 2023 as well as investment opportunities for discerning investors. Obinna Chima brings the excerpts:

We have seen the World Bank, IMF and other notable organisations predicting a gloomy economic outlook for 2023, what is Standard Chartered Bank’s projection for the year?

Gill: We agree with the view that economic growth is expected to slow globally. The point to note primarily is that it is driven by the United States economy. We focus on that because economically and market-wise, that is the one that matters for us all. We agree that the global economic outlook would keep getting weaker and we are only starting to see that to some extent. We expect the Federal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper