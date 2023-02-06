Experts Call on Govt’s Intervention as Brain Drain Deepens





Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Nisa Hospital, Dr. Ibrahim Wada, has called on the government to intervene and halt the ravaging effects of brain drain on the health sector.

Wada, who was represented by Dr. Nabasu Ezra, made this call in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2023 World Cancer Day, which is themed “Close the Care Gap.

He stated that data from the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, (NARD), showed that over 2,000 doctors left the country in 2022 in search of greener pastures abroad.

Wada said, “It is absolutely important that the world set out today to remember specific conditions. We are highlighting cancer today, to inform and remind people of the importance of screening ourselves so that we can treat them early and do something in terms of care.

“Awareness is important because when it (cancer) starts, nobody knows. When it starts, it may not start with symptoms, so people need to be aware so they can come for a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper