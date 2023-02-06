INEC Commences Training of 1,265,227 Personnel Engaged for 2023 Elections





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training for the 1,265,227 personnel engaged to conduct the forthcoming elections.

The INEC National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this Monday in Lagos at the commission’s Voter Education and Publicity Training on Strategic Communication.

He said there was no doubt that the training was germane given the assurances by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, that the commission was poised to organise free, fair, transparent, verifiable and inclusive election.

Okoye said it was also important against the backdrop of the coming into force of a new Electoral Legal Framework for the conduct of elections and the commission’s commitment to infuse technology in the electoral process.

He noted that being heads of departments and public affairs officers, it was their responsibility to advise the Resident Electoral…





Source: Thisday Newspaper