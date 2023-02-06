Interim Government: Perish the Thought!





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu alleged last week that there were subterranean forces working behind-the-scenes to disrupt the 2023 general election in a bid to impose an interim government on Nigeria. “They want to provoke you to violence, so that election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government, that’s their plot,” Tinubu said at his campaign rally in Ekiti State.

Although Tinubu did not mention names or elaborate on how this scheme would work, coming from the candidate of the ruling party at the centre, such a weighty allegation is enough for us to warn against any attempt to scuttle the presidential election slated for February 25. Whoever may be behind an idea of interim government, we must remind them that in the Nigeria of today, nobody can get power through the backdoor or by trying to foist their will on the collective.

To entrench constitutional democracy,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper