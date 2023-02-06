Intriques as Ikpeazu’s Favourite, Ahiwe, Wins Abia PDP Gubernatorial Ticket





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo reports about the political horse trading associated with the Abia State Peoples Democratic Party’s primary held at the weekend which resulted in the election of former Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Chief Ambrose Ahiwe, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate

For the second time in the ongoing election process, a governorship candidate has been nominated by the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Chief Ambrose Okechukwu Ahiwe, the immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has now emerged as the governorship candidate of the ruling party in Abia State. He won the fresh primary election conducted by the party to elect a new flag bearer for the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial race.

The fresh governorship primary was not by design. It came about due to the vacuum created by the death of the PDP governorship candidate, Professor Eleazar Uche Ikonne. The former Vice-chancellor of the Abia State University…





Source: Thisday Newspaper