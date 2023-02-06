NAF Plane Crash-lands in Lagos, Naval Chief Orders Probe





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) confirmed Monday that one of its aircraft crash landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

It said its maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3, on a routine flight, lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A statement issued by the NAF Spokesman, Air Commodore Wap Maigida said “no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground” were recorded.

Following the development, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the cause(s) of the accident.

The statement said NAF would continue to solicit the understanding and support of the general public as it daily strived to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.‬

Source: Thisday Newspaper