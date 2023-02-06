New Notes: APC Chieftain, Mumuni, Laments Suffering of Nigerians, Tasks CBN





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has charged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to put in place measures to ease the hardship Nigerians are currently passing through because of the new Naira notes.

CBN had on Sunday extended the deadline for the validity of old N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes till February 10 from January 31 earlier fixed.

But the 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos state, while lauding the CBN for the extension, said swapping of old naira notes with new notes was causing untold suffering to many Nigerians with the masses at the receiving end.

Mumuni in a statement by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, said happenings at the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) where old notes were still dispensed was an indication that the CBN was not ready for the policy, noting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper