Niger Delta Elders Write Monguno over FG’s Panel on Oil Theft





* Say Nigeria loses $1.9bn monthly

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Elders and stakeholders from Niger Delta have expressed concern over the dwindling fortunes of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) due to the alleged divided attention of the Interim Administrator, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu (rtd.) following his appointment as the substantive Chairman of an 11-man committee of the Special Investigative Panel on Oil Theft in the region by the presidency.

The elders and stakeholders in statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, alleged that despite the fact that the people of the region were elated that the Presidency found Ndiomu worthy of heading the Special Investigative panel, the daily operations of the Presidential Amnesty Programme was suffering.

They listed some of the programs not getting the needed attention as staff welfare, payments to thousands of PAP beneficiaries, tuition fees payment to thousands of beneficiaries, empowerment…





