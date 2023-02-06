Polls: APC Postpones Presidential Rally in Oyo 





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its presidential rally scheduled for Tuesday in Oyo State following the protests rocking the state over the scarcity of new naira notes and petrol.

The party made the announcement on Monday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Olawale Sadare.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had been billed to visit Ibadan Tuesday in continuation of his presidential campaign.

The party, however, said it will no longer be holding the campaign rally as earlier planned.

Sadare, in the statement, noted that the postponement became necessary in view of the crisis caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes and petrol.

The statement read in part: “We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for tomorrow (Tuesday). The decision was taken, apparently, in consideration to the prevailing challenges facing the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper