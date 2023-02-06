UTME : Over 789 Students Impersonated So Far, Says JAMB Registrar





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Isiaq Oloyede, at the weekend disclosed that about 789 students had been impersonated in the course of registration for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in the country.

The registrar also stressed that impersonation was done by instead of putting the ten fingers of the candidate, they would go there to pay some people to register several fingers, so that any of them can enter into the examination hall.

Professor Oloyede, who spoke during an inspection tour of some JAMB Computer-based Centres in Osogbo, Osun State capital, at the weekend said: “After we have blocked that, they have now engaged CBT workers who will work with centres, and innocently, the centres may not pay them well not knowing they are impersonator, so he will now come with his own students and he put his fingers and register his own fingers along with the fingers of the…







Source: Thisday Newspaper