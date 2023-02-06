Wisdom of the Holy Guru





VIEW FROM THE GALLERY BY MAHMUD JEGA

In one episode of the 1970s British sit com Mind Your Language, the Sikh man Ranjit entered the cafeteria, went straight to the gambling machine in one corner and inserted some coins. Nothing came out. Having ran out of coins, he rushed to a classmate nearby and asked to borrow some coins, saying he was sure he will win in his next try. Before he could return, his Pakistani classmate and chief adversary Ali Nadim [they imported the India-Pakistan conflict into the classroom] entered the cafeteria, went straight to the gambling machine, inserted a coin and pronto! A lot of coins gushed out. Ranjit charged at him and said it was his money. As they were about to fight, their English teacher Jeremy Brown walked in, heard what the problem was and advised that they should share the win. To which Ranjit looked gratefully at Mr. Brown and said, “You have wisdom like the Holy Guru!”

The situation prevailing in Nigeria today seriously needs the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper