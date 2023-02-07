Again, CUPP Spokesman Raises the Alarm, Says His House is Under Attack





Udora Orizu in Abuja

Barely three weeks after the house of the Spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere was attacked by gunmen which led to death of 4 persons, armed men again has invaded Ugochinyere’s house.

Recall that on January 14th in Akokwa, Imo State, motorcades conveying the gunmen invaded Ugochinyere’s House, burnt his house, cars and killed his uncle and three others.

Ugochinyere who is also the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency, had raised the alarm about the attack by the gunmen at his residence, via an SOS message on WhatsApp, calling for help.

Following weeks of mourning and eventual resumption of his campaigns, Ugochinyere, has raised another alarm of attack by armed men on Tuesday.

In an “SOS” message, he sent to our correspondent on WhatsApp, he said, “SOS, WE ARE UNDER ATTACK AGAIN. MY HOUSE IS UNDER…





Source: Thisday Newspaper