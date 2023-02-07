Court Halts FG’s Proposed Concession of MMA, Cargo Terminals





Wale Igbintade

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that further action on the federal government’s planned concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the cargo terminals be stayed, pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by a firm, Sifax Group of Companies Ltd to challenge the bidding process.

The suit filed by Sifax had the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the federal government; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; NAHCO Aviance Plc; Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; TAV Airports Holding Company and GMR Airport Ltd as 1st to 7th defendants.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa made the ordered parties to maintain the ‘status quo’, at the hearing of the case yesterday, following an application by Sifax lawyer, Kunle Ogunba.

At yesterday’s hearing, the judge also overruled the objection raised by the 4th and 6th defendants’ lawyer, Adeseye Opasanya to the suit.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd…





Source: Thisday Newspaper