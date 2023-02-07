Court Stops Buhari, CBN, Others from Suspending Naira Redesign, Extending Cash Swap Deadline





•Summons bank chiefs over alleged economic sabotage

•Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara drag FG, apex bank to supreme court, want old notes to remain in circulation

•14 political parties’ candidates, chairmen threaten to boycott polls if CBN suspends policy

•Allege plans by top politicians to organise violent protests against apex bank

•EFCC arrests bank manager over refusal to upload N29m new notes

•Obaseki backs CBN

•Abiodun engages central bank’s officials over naira scarcity

Alex Enumah, Kingsley Nwezeh, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory yesterday issued a restraining order on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele and 27 commercial banks from suspending the demonetisation policy of the federal government.

Justice Eneojo Eneche, made the order while ruling in an ex parte application brought by four political parties…





Source: Thisday Newspaper