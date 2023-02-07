Court Stops Buhari, CBN, Others from Suspending Naira Redesign Policy





* Summons bank chiefs over alleged economic sabotage

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Monday, issued a restraining order on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and 27 commercial banks from suspending the demonization policy of the federal government.

Justice Eneojo Eneche made the order while ruling in an exparte application brought by four political parties against the government and 27 commercial banks in the country.

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023 are the Action Alliance, Action People’s Party, Allied People’s Movement and National Rescue Movement, while the defendants include President Buhari, CBN, Emefiele and 27 commercial banks.

The CBN had announced a currency redesign and a cash withdrawal limit of N100,000 weekly for individuals, with an implementation date of January 31, 2023.

However, due to pressure from both the public and private…





Source: Thisday Newspaper