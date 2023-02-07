Emefiele: CBN Will Provide Required Cash for INEC’s Election Expenses





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has assured that the apex Bank would not allow itself to be used or to be seen as an agent to frustrate the forthcoming polls.

To this end, Emefiele assured that the apex bank would provide the the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the needed naira notes as required.

The CBN governor gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja when he hosted the delegation from INEC led by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Emefiele said the relationship between the CBN and INEC started before he became the governor, saying the relationship borders purely on trust and confidence.

He said the apex bank appreciated the fact that INEC supported by the Nigerian populace had the trust and confidence in the ability of the CBN in playing the roles that it had played for you so far to ensure that elections hold…





Source: Thisday Newspaper