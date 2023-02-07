Ensure 2023 Poll Hold at All Cost – THISDAYLIVE

*Meets some presidential candidates

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Compatriots has called on both the Federal Government and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the 2023 general election are held “at all cost.”

The group, made up of dedicated Nigerians out to promote the unity and progress of the country, made this call in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman and former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Obong Victor Attah, after meeting with presidential candidates of some political parties in Abuja.

The plea is coming amid claims that some fifth columnists are frantically seeking the postponement of the 2023 general election fixed for February and March 2023.

The group also called on all Nigerians to ensure that INEC’s integrity and competence should be protected in order to conduct a free, fair and credible elections.

It also warned that no segment of the society should be disenfranchised in the…