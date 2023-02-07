Enugu PDP Denies NYSC Certificate Forgery Allegation Against Mba





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Enugu State Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has denied the allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate against its governorship candidate, Peter Mbah.

In a statement yesterday, the Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson of the Enugu State PDP Campaign Council, Nana Ogbodo, described the allegation as a conjecture of an indolent opposition and the last kick of a dying horse.

Ogbodo said that opposition parties in Enugu had since come to terms with the fact that they had no prospects in the 2023 governorship election and therefore resorted to smearing campaigns.

He explained that Mbah was duly mobilised for the one-year mandatory NYSC in Lagos in 2002, adding that he (Mba) completed the exercise and was issued with an NYSC discharge certificate.

“We state unequivocally that these purveyors of malicious falsehood are the real forgers, as everything about the letter they…





Source: Thisday Newspaper