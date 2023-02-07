Fashola: APC, Tinubu Will Win Presidential Election





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Monday insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in this month’s presidential election, Mr. Bola Tinubu, would win the poll.

Stressing that the APC has ‘momentum’, Fashola who spoke on Channels Television Monday night, said the other presidential candidates were clearly behind the APC in terms of preparation, insisting that elections remain a game of numbers.

He argued that if the opposition, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and others could not defeat the APC as one house in 2019, there was no way they would be able to defeat the ruling party as a divided house in 2023.

“Now, if you were not enough when you were together, how can you be enough when you’re broken up into three?” he asked.

He also derided several opinion polls, which had announced Peter Obi as the clear winner of the February 25 presidential election,…





