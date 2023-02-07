New Notes: Buhari Meets Tambuwal, Bagudu, Emefiele, Bawa, Cancels Meeting With NGF





*Cancels meeting with NGF

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu and the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting at the instance of the President was also attended by Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdukrasheed Bawa.

The meeting, which THISDAY learnt, was holding in the wake of the crisis associated with the currency swap, was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha as well as the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Although the details of the meeting with the president are not yet known, it may not be unconnected with the cash crunch as a result of the Naira redesign policy as the election draws…







Source: Thisday Newspaper