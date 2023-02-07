NIMASA Seeks Private Sector Participation in Blue Economy





Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has called for deeper private sector participation in the blue economy initiative to harness greater benefits from the maritime industry.

Delivering a paper in Lagos as guest speaker at a lunch hour lecture series organised by Academy for Maximum Achievement, Jamoh gave an expository discourse on the many untapped opportunities in the maritime industry.

While giving reassurances that the deep blue project for which the federal government procured air, land and water assets for maritime security has made the industry safer and removed Nigeria from the list of countries with high incidence of attacks.

Speaking earlier, Barr Margaret Orakwusi, Leader of the Think Tank Group said it is a knowledge-sharing platform

According to her, “The Corporate Think-Tank was created by the Academy for Maximum Achievement as an interdisciplinary platform to bring together experts and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper