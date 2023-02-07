NIPC Moves to Slash Nigeria’s Appetite for Loans





•Initiates masterplan to boost FDIs

As Nigeria’s debt profile continues to rise, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) has initiated steps to curtail future borrowings by boosting the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

Part of the initiatives to achieve the set goals would be through a masterplan expected to open up more investment space for new investors, both foreign and local, as well as retain those already in the system.

Speaking on the direction with the media in Lagos, yesterday, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Hajiya Saratu Umar, said the mandate of NIPC was critical in this regard being the agency of the federal government that has the statutory mandate to encourage, promote and coordinate investment into the economy.

According to her, “this is critical to promoting economic growth, creating jobs and generating wealth for Nigerians as well as facilitating development. This assignment is made very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper