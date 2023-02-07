NUPRC Commences Third Round of Regulations, Moves to Ensure Transparency in Oil Measurement





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) yesterday began the stakeholders’ consultation on its third round of regulations under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), with five new introductions essentially meant to ensure more transparency in the sector.

The new regulations included: The Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations, Advance Cargo Declaration Regulations as well as Significant Discovery Regulations.

Other newly-introduced regulations were: Gas Flaring, Venting and Methane Emissions (Prevention of waste and Pollutions) Regulations as well as the Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulation.

Those present at the event included the Oil Producers Trade Section of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce, the Independent Petroleum Producers Association, chief executive officers of International Oil Companies (IOCs) and chief executive officers of indigenous operators.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the NUPRC Chief…





Source: Thisday Newspaper