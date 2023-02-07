Obi Exposes Alleged Tinubu’s Multi-million Naira Fake News Plot





The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday, said it had uncovered the planned launch of a multi-million naira media campaign, dubbed “Killer Punch” by campaign team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, aimed at spreading lies about the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Head of Media of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said in a statement that the plan is being orchestrated by the spokesmen of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Adamu Garba.

The statement read: “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, Tinubu’s media handlers led by the trio of Femi Fani-Kayode, Festus Keyamo SAN and Adamu Garba are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’.

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper