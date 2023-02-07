PDP Accuses Kogi Govt of Using DSS to Witch-hunt Members – THISDAYLIVE

Kogi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged harassment of members by its officials, who it claimed were witch-hunting tools of the state government.

In a letter dated February 6 and signed by the Kogi PDP Zonal Chairman, Alhaji Iliyasu Zubair, the PDP claimed the Kogi State Government was interfering with the affairs of the State Command of the DSS.

“We are constrained to draw your attention to the unfortunate interference of the Kogi State Government in the affairs of the State Command of your department.

“Regrettably, the Kogi State Command of the Department of Security Service (DSS) have constituted itself into a witch hunting tool of the state government, harassing our supporters, intimidating and detaining them for no just cause.

“This worrisome trend is most prevalent in the Kogi Central Senatorial District where the State Governor hails from. In the last two (2)…