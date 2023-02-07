PDP: APC, Tinubu in N22.5bn Naira Swap for Vote Buying





Provide Evidence to Your Claims, Ruling Party Fires Back

•Opposition party tells AbdulRazaq blackmailing traditional institution won’t save him

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plans by the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to swap N22.5 billion stashed old naira notes to new ones in Kano State.

But the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC has challenged the PDP to provide evidence that the ruling party planned to swap such amount of old notes to the new ones.

At the same time, thee PDP Campaign Council in Kwara State, has said the ongoing moves by the APC and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to blackmail traditional institutions in the state would not save him and his party from total defeat in the coming elections.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement yesterday…





Source: Thisday Newspaper