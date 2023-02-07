PDP Campaign Accuses Tinubu of Hoarding New Naira Notes





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign has alleged that the hoarding of the new Naira notes by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu was causing Nigerians unimaginable pain and wrecking their means of livelihood.

The Spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement issued Tuesday said the APC Campaign was desperate to mop up new Naira notes by swapping them with their “ill-gotten” old notes stashed away in secret vaults.

He said having been rejected by Nigerians, the ruling party had relied solely on vote-buying, financial inducements and heavy bribing to compromise and derail the electoral process.

The PDP campaign said it was disturbed by the harrowing experiences being faced by Nigerians who are at the receiving end of the Tinubu Campaign induced cash scarcity ravaging our nation at this time.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our campaign is alarmed by the exposed plot by Tinubu…





