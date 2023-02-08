Ardova Proposes Delisting from NGX amid N17.38 Shares Buyback





Kayode Tokede

Ardova Plc has informed the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) of its intention to delist as a publicly listed company.

This is on the backdrop of Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited proposed N17.38 per share buyback.

Company Secretary, Ardova Plc, Mr. Oladeinde Nelson-Cole in a statement said it had been approached by its parent company, Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited to acquire the shares held by other shareholders of the company at an offer price of N17.38 per share.

Ignite Investments & Commodities Limited currently owns 74 per cent of Ardova and is the majority shareholder of the company.

Nelson-Cole said the company arrived at the share price of N17.38 per share using the 30-60 day volume weighted average share price of N14.19 and N13.97 respectively, on November 30, 2022

“The offer price of N17.38 represents a premium of 22.44per cent and 24.38per cent to the 30-day and 60-day volume weighted average share price of N14.19 and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper