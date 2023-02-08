Court Discharges, Acquits Omokore, Firms of $1.6bn Fraud Allegations





•Says formal procedure followed by the defendants in lifting, sale of crude oil

Alex Enumah in Abuja

After nearly seven years of legal battle, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, freed an oil magnate and chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Jide Omokore of alleged fraud and money laundering allegations.

Justice Dimgba freed Omokore and two of his firms, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Ltd and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Ltd, on the grounds that the prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), failed to prove the ingredients of the charge and consequently discharged them from all the charge.

The anti-graft agency had arraigned the defendants in 2016, for allegedly diverting over $1.6 billion belonging to the federal government under the guise of oil swap.

It was the case of the EFCC that the defendants under false pretense had obtained crude oil from the government when they…





Source: Thisday Newspaper