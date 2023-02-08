CSOs Reject S’Court Ruling on CBN Naira Redesign Policy





* Ruling could derail 2023 polls, says ACJHR

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of all civil society groups in Nigeria, the Civil Society Central Coordinating Council, has rejected the exparte order made by the Supreme Court on Wednesday restraining the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and President Muhammadu Buhari from terminating the use of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 bank notes on February 10.

The groups therefore called on President Buhari to immediately consider issuing executive orders to bring to effect the policy terminal date as the apex court order did not restrain the exercise of the constitutional powers of the president.

The National Coordinator of the CSCCC, Obed Okwukwe, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The council said its rejection of the order was because it was an attack on credible elections.

It called on the Supreme Court not to yield its platform for such election riggers to have access to illicit cash to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper