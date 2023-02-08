FG: New Minimum Wage Possible Before May 2024





•Osinbajo: elite fueling ethnic, religious differences

•NLC: crisis of new Naira notes, fuel scarcity may engulf nation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has assured Nigerian workers that it would set in motion the process that would lead to the approval a new minimum wage to be implemented on or before May 2024.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was the special guest of honour at the 13th quadrennial delegates conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held in Abuja, yesterday, blamed the elites for always playing up the negative aspects of Nigeria’s diversity.

He said rather than put the blame on the masses, it was the elites that should learn to accept the reality that ethnicity and religion should no longer play key roles in the country’s affairs.

Osinbajo urged workers not to be discouraged by the challenges they faced during struggles for their welfare and better policy options, adding that in today’s world, no…





Source: Thisday Newspaper