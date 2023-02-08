Immigration Seizes 6,216 Nigeria’s Voter, ID Cards from Foreigners





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has seized 6,216 voter cards and Nigeria’s national identity cards from foreigners in a clampdown across the country.

The clampdown is one of the steps employed by the NIS to ensure that foreigners are not allowed to vote in the forthcoming election, even as it revealed that plans are underway to close the borders during the elections and to continue to mop up both the voter cards and the national identity cards from non-Nigerians.

Speaking during a one-way retreat organised for all state comptrollers in preparation for a smooth conduct of the general election in Abuja on Wednesday, the Comptroller General of NIS, Isah Idris, also disclosed that the arrested foreigners caught with the two important documents reserved for only Nigerian citizens, have been “eased out of the country”.

He explained that the voter and ID cards were intercepted across 21 states, mostly border states due to the stepping…





Source: Thisday Newspaper