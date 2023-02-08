INEC: Despite Challenges, 2023 Polls will Hold as Scheduled 





* Says it has already found solutions to petrol, cash scarcities

* To brief Council of States Friday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has assured Nigerians that the general election scheduled for February 25 and March 11, 2023, will hold as scheduled.

Speaking with newsmen Wednesday after briefing the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the State House, Abuja, about the preparations for the polls, Yakubu assured the citizenry that the election “will hold as scheduled on the 25th of February for national and on the 11th of March for the state election”.

Some stakeholders had expressed concerns about the capacity of INEC to pull the elections through as planned, citing the current state of affairs with the distribution of petroleum products and the redesigned naira notes.

According to the INEC boss, two major challenges facing the commission are that of fuel and naira scarcities,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper