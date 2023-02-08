Naira Scarcity: Buhari, Bagudu, Tambuwal, Emefiele, Bawa Meet, Seek Solution





•President cancels meeting with NGF over Supreme Court action

•CBN has no plan to thwart polls with naira shortage, says apex bank governor

•FG blames opposition for politicising policy

•CBN has disbursed over N1bn to banks in Edo in three days, state govt reveals

•Ganduje alleges plot to disrupt democracy

•TUC gives federal government 7-day ultimatum to address currency, fuel shortages

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade, Olawale Ajimotokan, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

As concerns continue to mount over the scarcity of the naira, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting at the instance of the president was also attended by Governor of Central Bank of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper