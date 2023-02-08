New Notes: Ogun Banks Shut Premises, ATM Points over Youth Protests





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Commercial banks in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Wednesday shut down their premises against their customers following wild protests by some youths over scarcity of new naira notes and high cost of fuel.

When THISDAY visited Lalubu Street, the Abeokuta Central Business District (CBD), Sapon, Panseke and Ibara areas of the state capital, all banks’ premises were under lock and key, while their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were also not functioning.

Many of the banks’ ATMs were attacked and vandalised by the protesters on Tuesday, forcing some staff of the banks to flee through the back exit.

Armed security operatives were also sighted manning the banks, especially First Bank’s branches, having received the fiercest of attacks by youths protesting the cash and fuel scarcity in the town.

It was gathered that the resolve to close the banks premises was sequel to a statement by the Bankers Forum, which went viral on social media,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper