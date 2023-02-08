NGX Appoints Advisory Panel on Digital Technology Products





Kayode Tokede

As it advances on its digital transformation agenda, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday said it had set up the NGX Digital and Technology Products Advisory Panel.

The Panel would provide a forum for the Exchange to interact with the capital market community and the fintech ecosystem to enhance and increase NGX’s digital product offerings.

Responsibilities of the Panel include but are not limited to providing insight into product innovation and proposing ways to increase technology listings on NGX; recommending ways to boost data and digital market liquidity; providing thought leadership by developing whitepapers, creating frameworks and making recommendations; and a host of advisory matters like market trends, risks and sentiments.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had approved the Rules for Listing on the NGX Technology Board in December 2022. The creation of the committee is part of a continuous process to further scale the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper