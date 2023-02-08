Niger Governor at Daggers Drawn with Senate Deputy Whip





Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, unarguably one of the largest administrative councils in Nigeria, based on population and landmass, is in deep political crisis which could affect the chances of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general election, in the area. Reports Sunday Aborisade

New Bussa Town, the administrative headquarters of Borgu Kingdom, one of the 25 local government areas of Niger State, would have engulfed in a political conflagration which could have taken months to quell but for the great display of maturity and political sagacity exhibited last Tuesday by the Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District who is also the Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi.

A massive crowd of residents from various communities in the LGA made up of the Bokobaru, Busa, Hausa, Nupe, Fulani, Kambari (Acipu), Yoruba, Laru,Hun-Saare, Lopa, Igbo and other ethnic nationalities across the West African sub-region, had prepared to participate in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper