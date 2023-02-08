No Place for Interim National Govt in Constitution, PDP Campaign Tells Tinubu





•Insists February 25 presidential election date is sacrosanct

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has warned the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the contemplations or discussions of setting up an Interim National Government, saying such does not have any place whatsoever in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Spokesperson of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement issued yesterday said the warning became imperative following reports of alleged sinister plots by the APC Campaign to create situations and narratives to justify its reported demands for the postponement of the 2023 general election.

He said these reported moves by the APC Campaign was not only cowardly but also confirm that Tinubu was intimidated by the overwhelming popularity of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and as such seeks to scuttle the election.

Ologbondiyan said: “Our Campaign also advises…





Source: Thisday Newspaper