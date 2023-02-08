Of NAICOM and Challenge of Compulsory Insurance Implementation





Successive administrations in the National Insurance Commission including the incumbent, has been unable to effectively implement compulsory insurance as enshrined in Insurance Act 2003 as a result of several challenges, writes Ebere Nwoji

Compulsory insurance are insurance that are made mandatory by law. In Nigeria, there are six of them but the most popular one is the Motor Third Party Insurance meant to ensure the safety of Third Party road users; the government has made it compulsory for citizens and residents to have motor insurance before plying public roads.

Effective enforcement of compulsory insurance in Nigeria is one dream commissioners for insurance in the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) wish to realise as insurance regulatory body but this looks like a hard nut to crack.

Indeed, past commissioners for insurance pursued this dream with vigor but the more they pursue it the more the realisation looks like a mirage.

The former commissioner for…





Source: Thisday Newspaper