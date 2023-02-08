Olawepo-Hashim: Crude Self Interest Threat To 2023 Poll





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has maintained that the failure to heed his earlier warning that there were indication that crude and narrow interests of the various power centres will determine the outcomes of primaries rather than what is best for the country may have put the 2023 election in a critical mess that may further entrap the nation.

In a release issued on Wednesday by his media office in Abuja, Olawepo- Hashim recalled that “on the 1st of January 2022, we warned the nation to take more than a passing interest in primaries of the major political parties, as that is where the real decisions about 2023 elections will be made.

“We added too that the indication is that crude and narrow interests of the various power centres will determine the outcomes of Primaries rather than what is best for the country.”

According to him, “the purchase of delegates votes like onions and tomatoes,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper