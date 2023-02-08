Outrage as Armed Militia Attack CUPP Spokesperson Country Home Again





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There was outrage in Umukegwu Akokwa, in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, when armed militia invaded and attacked the country home of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, for the second time in one month.

Ugochinyere is also the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North Federal Constituency.

He was not at home when the attackers struck.

A statement from the CUPP spokesperson yesterday, made available to THISDAY in Abuja, explained that the assailants were masked and heavily armed.

The gunmen were said to have attacked workmen who were in the house carrying out repairs from the last attack.

Those attacked included masons, welders, carpenters, electricians and mechanics.

Some of the workmen who ran for their lives called from their hiding places and informed the opposition spokesperson of the attack.

Part of the statement read, “The unknown gunmen who yet…





