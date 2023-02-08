PDP: APC Candidate Hoarding Cash, Causing Nigerians Pains





Tinubu: Opposition Creating National Siege to Disrupt Elections

•Hold me, my family responsible if I fail to perform, Obi declares

•I’ll prioritise education, security, Kwankwaso reiterates commitments

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, has alleged that the hoarding of the new Naira notes by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, was causing Nigerians unimaginable pain and wrecking their means of livelihood.

But the former governor of Lagos State has accused the opposition PDP of working to create a national siege with a view to disrupting the presidential election due in a few days. At the same time, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has told Nigerians to hold him and his family accountable should he fail to fulfill his promises as president.

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Senator…





Source: Thisday Newspaper