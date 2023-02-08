Physically Challenged Emerges Winner at​ DOAM Foundation Charity Golf Tourney​





Funmi Ogundare​

A physically challenged​, H.M Vaswani​ ​has emerged the overall winner of the​ 2023 Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation annual golf tournament competition​ aimed at helping the less privileged in the society.

Vaswani, 21 returned a 64 net score at the one-day tournament held at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, to beat other participants during the scintillating golfing experience.

Another physically challenged, Mr. Aby Mathew, 21,​ finished with 70 net, six strokes behind Vaswani to pick the runner-up spot. Trishul Ganglani, 17,​ finished third on count-back to claim the second runner-up spot.

Vaswani smiled home with a trophy and a 540-litre model 2022 double-door thermocool fridge,​ engraved bottle of Singleton Whisky, Omron M2 blood pressure monitor, and economy class return ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, courtesy of RwandAir.

He expressed excitement about his success​ at the competition, saying, “I feel so…





Source: Thisday Newspaper