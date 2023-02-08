Physically Challenged Emerges Winner at​ DOAM Foundation Charity Golf Tourney​

Funmi Ogundare
A physically challenged, H.M Vaswani has emerged the overall winner of the 2023 Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation annual golf tournament competition aimed at helping the less privileged in the society.
Vaswani, 21 returned a 64 net score at the one-day tournament held at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, in Lagos, to beat other participants during the scintillating golfing experience.
Another physically challenged, Mr. Aby Mathew, 21, finished with 70 net, six strokes behind Vaswani to pick the runner-up spot. Trishul Ganglani, 17, finished third on count-back to claim the second runner-up spot.
Vaswani smiled home with a trophy and a 540-litre model 2022 double-door thermocool fridge, engraved bottle of Singleton Whisky, Omron M2 blood pressure monitor, and economy class return ticket to Kigali, Rwanda, courtesy of RwandAir.
He expressed excitement about his success at the competition, saying, “I feel so…
Source: Thisday Newspaper